Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, Ambuja Cements, Dr Reddy's Laboratories

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the negative, after four successive days of gains, going by early indications from SGX Nifty futures trading. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the Nifty in India, with a loss of 190.50 points or 1.28 per cent. At 8:00 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 14,740.50,weaker by 190.50 points or 1.28 per cent on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

The benchmark indices ended mildly in the positive on Thursday, making it four successive days of gains, amid heightened volatility. The Sensex ended the session at 49,765.94, higher by 32.10 points or 0.06 per cent and the Nifty closed at 14,894.90, up 30.35 points or 0.20 per cent.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries will declare its Q4 earnings post market hours.

Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements reported a sharp rise in standalone profit at Rs 664.6 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 as against Rs 399 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while revenues jumped from Rs 2,827,5 crore to Rs 3,621.4 crore.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Dr Reddy's Laboratories announced the launch of Albendazole tablets in the US market. It is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Albenza tablets.

Titan Company

Titan Company's standalone profits rose to Rs 529 crore in Q4FY21 from Rs 357 crore in Q4FY20, whereas revenues spiked to Rs 7,135 crore from Rs 4,429 crore.