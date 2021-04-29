Stocks To Watch: ONGC, Bombay Dyeing, KPIT Technologies

Bombay Dyeing reported a loss at Rs 166.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2021

The domestic stock markets are likely to open higher in line with positive cues from the global front. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 14,960, higher by 115 points or 0.77 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty had climbed more than a per cent on Wednesday, making it three successive days of gains.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

ONGC

ONGC Videsh consortium's LGN project in Mozambique has been put on hold due to force majeure. ONGC Videsh is the wholly-owned subsidiary and overseas arm of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited.

Bombay Dyeing

Bombay Dyeing reported a loss at Rs 166.74 crore in the March quarter as against a profit at Rs 48.57 crore in the same quarter last year.

KPIT Technologies

KPIT Technologies reported a profit of Rs 47.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 as against a profit of Rs 42.97 crore in the previous quarter.