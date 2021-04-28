Stocks To Watch: Axis Bank, Britannia Industries, Info Edge (India)

Info Edge (India) will sell stake worth Rs 750 crore in the IPO of its investee company Zomato.

The domestic stock markets are likely to open flat this morning. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading flat around 14,656 on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Axis Bank

Axis Bank posted a net profit of Rs 2,677 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 on the back of a steep fall in bad loan provisions. It had reported a loss of Rs 1,387.8 crore during the corresponding period. Its net interest income grew by 11 per cent to Rs 7,555 crore in the fourth quarter compared to Rs 6,807.7 crore during the corresponding period.

Britannia Industries

Britannia Industries' net profit in the March quarter fell 3.3 per cent to Rs 360.1 crore from Rs 372.3 crore, while revenues rose 9.2 per cent to Rs 3,130.7 crore from Rs 2,867.7 crore, YoY.

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance'S consolidated net profit rose 42 per cent to Rs 1,347 crore in Q4FY21 from Rs 948 crore, while net interest income declined 0.5 per cent to Rs 4,659 crore from Rs 4,684 crore, YoY.

Info Edge (India)

