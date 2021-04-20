Stocks To Watch: ACC, Aditya Birla Capital, Bajaj Consumer

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, a material subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital, filed IPO papers with SEBI

The domestic stock markets are likely to open flat, post the nearly 2 per cent correction witnessed in the previous session, going by early indications from SGX Nifty futures trading. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India, with a 1-point loss. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 14,388 on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex had nosedived 882.61 points and Nifty had declined 258.40 points.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session (April 20, 2021)

ACC

ACC reported a 74 per cent higher consolidated profit at Rs 563 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 323 crore in the same quarter last year.

Aditya Birla Capital

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, a material subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital, has filed a draft red herring prospectus with SEBI for an initial public offering, subject to relevant approvals and other considerations.

Bajaj Consumer

Bajaj Consumer Care said that a Board of Directors at its meeting held on April 19, 2021, recommended final dividend of 400 per cent or Rs 4 per share on face value of Rs 1 each for financial year ended March 31, 2021.