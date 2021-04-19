Stocks To Watch: HDFC Bank, Macrotech Developers, Glenmark Pharma

Macrotech Developers shares will be listed on the exchanges today

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the red, going by early indications from SGX Nifty futures trading, on the back of spiralling Covid cases across the country. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the index in India, with a 202-points loss. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 14,439, lower by 202 points or 1.85 per cent. on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex rose 28.35 points to 48,832.03 and the Nifty climbed 36.40 points to 14,617.90.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank reported net profit of Rs 8,186.51 crore in the January-March quarter, on Saturday, which marked an increase of 18.2 per cent compared to Rs 6,927.69 crore during the same period last year.

Macrotech Developers

Macrotech Developers shares will be listed on the exchanges today. The company has fixed the issue price at Rs 486 per share.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

The company's subsidiary Glenmark Life Sciences filed draft red herring prospectus with Securities Exchange Board of India on April 16 to start the process for its public listing.

Mindtree

Mindtree's net profit in the March quaarter declined 2.8 per cent to Rs 317.3 crore from Rs 326.5 crore, while revenue rose to Rs 2,109.3 crore from Rs 2,023.7 crore.