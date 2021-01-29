Stocks To Watch: Maruti Suzuki, Tata Chemicals, Aviation stocks

The government has extended the ban on international commercial flights till February 28

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green, post the correction witnessed in the past five trading sessions, going by positive cues from the global markets and early trading in SGX Nifty futures trading. At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were trading at 13,962, higher by 119 points or 1 per cent.

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex had closed lower by 536 points, or 1.13 per cent, at 46,874.36 and the NSE Nifty had settled down 150 points, or 1.07 per cent at 13,817.55.

Stocks to watch in trade in Friday's session (January 29, 2021)

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki reported a 24 per cent rise in quarterly profit in the quarter ended December 2020, beating analysts' estimates, aided by strong demand for its vehicles in the festival season. Net profit rose to Rs 1,941.4 crore during the December quarter from Rs 1,564.8 crore a year ago.

Tata Chemicals

Tata Chemicals on Thursday reported a 3.66 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 160.85 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020. The company's PAT stood at Rs 166.97 crore during the corresponding period of 2019-20,

Aviation stocks

The government has extended the ban on international commercial flights till February 28, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular on Thursday. The ban on scheduled overseas flights was to end on January 31, after a ten-month period.