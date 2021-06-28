Stocks To Watch: Thyrocare Technologies, InterGlobe Aviation, JSW Energy

InterGlobe Aviation shareholders have approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore

The domestic stock markets are likely to open mildly in the green, extending the gains witnessed in Friday's session. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Nifty in India, with a 25-point gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,896 on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex had climbed 226.04 points to 52,925.04 and the Nifty gained 69.90 points to 15,860.40.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Thyrocare Technologies

Docon Technologies and API Holdings, the parent company of Pharmeasy, will acquire a 66.1 per cent stake in Thyrocare Technologies for Rs 4,546 crore.

InterGlobe Aviation

InterGlobe Aviation shareholders have approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through the qualified institutional placement route.

JSW Energy

JSW Energy's consolidated net profit rose 16 per cent to Rs 104.7 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 from Rs 89.9 crore in the same quarter last year.

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank has acquired over 70 lakh shares in tea company Mcleod Russel after invoking pledged shares of the company to recover its dues.