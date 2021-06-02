Stocks To Watch: ITC, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp

Tata Motors reported 38 per cent decline in domestic sales at 24,552 units In May 2021

The domestic stock markets are likely to open on a cautious note as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India, with a 15-points loss. The Nifty 50 index took a breather on Tuesday after rallying 5 per cent in last seven trading sessions wherein it surged to new all-time high. The Sensex ended 3 points lower to close at 51,935 and Nifty 50 index slipped 8 points to settle at 15,575.

Stocks to watch in today's session

ITC

ITC reported a net profit of Rs 3,748 crore in the quarter ended March 2021, marking a decline of 1.3 per cent compared to the same quarter last year.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors reported 38 per cent decline in domestic sales at 24,552 units In May 2021, compared to the previous month of April.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp sold 1,83,044 two-wheelers in May 2021, against 1,12,682 units sold in May 2020.