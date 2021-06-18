Stocks To Watch: PowerGrid Corporation, Novartis India, Natco Pharma

Novartis India's net profit rose 43 per cent to Rs 9.7 crore in the March quarter

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green as trends on the back of positive global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India, with a 74-point gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,767, higher by 74 points or 0.65 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex ended lower by 178.65 points and Nifty fell 76.10 points.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

PowerGrid Corporation

PowerGrid Corporation reported a 6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,526.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 from Rs 3,313.47 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, whereas revenues increased to Rs 10,816.33 crore from Rs 10,507.65 crore.

Natco Pharma

Natco Pharma's Q4FY21 net profit fell 43.1 per cent to Rs 53 crore from Rs 93.2 crore, while revenue declined 27.2 percent to Rs 331.3 crore from Rs 454.8 crore on a YoY basis.

Novartis India

Novartis India's net profit rose 43 per cent to Rs 9.7 crore in the March quarter from Rs 6.78 crore in the same quarter last year.