Stocks To Watch: Wipro, SBI, KEC International, CESC

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the red, going by indications from SGX Nifty. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India, with a 97-point loss. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,678, lower by 97 points or 0.85 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex was down 271.07 points and Nifty declined 101.80 points.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session (June 17, 2021)

Wipro

Wipro has signed a partnership with Exaware to develop advanced engineering solutions that foster innovation in the networking industry, streamline 5G technology upgrades and open the door to future 6G compatibility.

State Bank of India

State Bank of India's central board will meet on June 21 to consider raising Additional Tier 1 (AT 1) capital via public offer or private placement during FY22.

KEC International

KEC International has secured orders worth Rs 937 crore across transmission and distribution, railways, overhead electrification, and semi-high speed rail verticals, it said in a regulatory filing.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech

Larsen & Toubro Infotech will acquire Cuelogic Technologies, a digital engineering and outsourced product development company, for $8.4 million (about Rs 61.6 crore). Cuelogic will be integrated with the digital practice of Larsen & Toubro Infotech, it said in a statement.

CESC

CESC's Q4FY21 consolidated profit rose to Rs 429 crore from Rs 378 crore in the same quarter last year, whereas revenues jumped to Rs 2,890 crore from Rs 2,621 crore on a YoY basis.