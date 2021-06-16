Stocks To Watch: Coal India, Wipro, LIC Housing Finance

LIC Housing Finance has reported lower standalone profit at Rs 398.92 crore in the March quarter

The domestic stock markets are likely to open marginally in the red, going by early trading in SGX Nifty futures. Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the index in India, with a 24-points loss. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,830, lower by 24 points or 0.15 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

The Sensex and Nifty closed at record Highs on Tuesday, led by gains in banking shares. The Sensex ended 222 points or 0.42 per cent higher at all-time closing high of 52,773 and Nifty 50 index climbed 57 points to close at record high of 15,869.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Coal India

Coal India, the world's largest mining company, said that it will reduce 5 per cent manpower each year for the next 5-10 years to cut costs.

Wipro

Wipro has collaborated with Aachen, Germany headquartered FEV to open Innovation Lab for developing Software Defined Vehicles. The company expanded partnership with Levi Strauss & Co. to support digital commerce.

LIC Housing Finance

LIC Housing Finance has reported lower standalone profit at Rs 398.92 crore in the March quarter as against Rs 421.43 crore in the same quarter last year.