Stocks To Watch: Coal India, Strides Pharma, NHPC, Jaiprakash Power Ventures

The stock markets are likely to open on a cautious note, going by early trends from tyrading in SGX Nifty futures. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the index in India, with a 4-point gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,840, higher by four points, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Monday, the benchmark indices settled with moderate gains amid volatility. The BSE Sensex rose 76.77 points to 52,551.53 and the Nifty gained 12.50 points at 15,811.90.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Coal India

Coal India reported a 0.8 per cent decline in consolidated profit to Rs 4,588.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 from Rs 4,625.7 crore in the same quarter ended last year.

Strides Pharma Science

Strides Pharma Science's Singapore-based subsidiary Strides Pharma Global has entered into an exclusive partnership with the US-based Ennaid Therapeutics to produce an oral medication to treat patients with mild and asymptomatic COVID-19.

NHPC

NHPC has signed a memorandum of understanding with Bihar State Hydro-Electric Power Corporation (BSHPCL) for execution of the Dagmara HE Project (130.1 MW) in Bihar on an ownership basis.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures

Jaiprakash Power Ventures has reported consolidated profit at Rs 215.32 crore in the March quarter against a loss of Rs 70.91 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, whereas revenues increased to Rs 956.87 crore from Rs 698.47 crore on a YoY basis.