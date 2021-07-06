Stocks To Watch: Maruti Suzuki, NMDC, IDFC First Bank

Maruti Suzuki India produced 165,576 units in June 2021 as against 50,742 units in June 2020

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the red, going by global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the Nifty, with a 43-point loss. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,820, lower by 43 points or 0.35 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

The equity benchmarks had staged a strong upmove on Monday, led by gains in banking and financial services shares. The Sensex ended higher by 395 points or 0.75 per cent to close at 52,880 and Nifty climbed 112 points to close at 15,834.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India produced 165,576 units in June 2021 as against 50,742 units in June 2020.

NMDC

The government has proposed to sell a 4 per cent stake in NMDC through an offer for sale (OFS) on July 6-7. The floor price for the sale offer shall be Rs 165 per share.

IDFC First Bank

IDFC First Bank's customer deposits in Q1FY22 rose 35.53 percent YoY to Rs 84,583 crore and CASA ratio was at 51.04 per cent versus 33.74 percent YoY, IDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.