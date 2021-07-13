Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, Aegis Logistics, HFCL

Aegis Logistics has formed a joint venture with Vopak named Aegis Vopak Terminals

The domestic equity markets are set to open lower as indicated by the Nifty futures traded on Singapore Exchange amid positive cues from other Asian markets. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange also known as SGX Nifty Futures rose 0.9 per cent or 139 points to 15,827.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries said that it has invested Rs 1 lakh in cash in 10,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each of 'Reliance New Energy Solar Limited' (RNESL), a newly incorporated wholly owned subsidiary. RNESL will undertake activities relating to solar energy.

Aegis Logistics

Aegis Logistics has formed a joint venture with Vopak named Aegis Vopak Terminals for LPG and chemical terminals in India.

HFCL

HFCL's Q1FY22 consolidated net profit jumped to Rs 90.69 crore from Rs 21.34 crore, while revenue increased 72.46 per cent to Rs 1,206.87 crore from Rs 699.76 crore on a YoY basis.

Shilpa Medicare

Shilpa Medicare has approved the transfer of API business consisting of Unit-1 and Unit-2 situated at Raichur, Karnataka by way of slump sale to a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.