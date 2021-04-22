Stocks To Watch: SBI, Nestle India, KEC International

Nestle India has reported a 14.6 per cent growth in March quarter net profit at Rs 602.2 crore

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the red, extending their recent losses, due to escalating cases of Covid infections in the second wave. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the index in India, with a 165-points loss. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 14,131, lower by 165 ponts or 0.45 per cent, as against the closing on April 20, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex had declined 243.62 points to close at 47,705.80 and NSE Nifty fell 63.10 points to 14,296.40.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

SBI

IRDAI has imposed a penalty of Rs 25 lakh on SBI General lnsurance (unlisted subsidiary of State Bank of lndia) for non-compliance with minimum obligations.

Nestle India

Nestle India has reported a 14.6 per cent growth in March quarter net profit at Rs 602.2 crore against Rs 525.4 crore in the corresponding period. Revenue rose to Rs 3,610.8 crore from Rs 3,325.8 crore on a YoY basis.

KEC International

KEC International, an RPG group company, has secured new orders worth Rs 1,245 crores across its various businesses, including Rs 629 crore orders for T&D projects in India, SAARC, Middle East, Africa and the Americas, and Rs 446 crore orders in technologically enabled/ conventional segments in India.