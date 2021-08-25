Stocks To Watch: Wipro, Tata Steel, Gillete India, Centrum Capital

Gillete India's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 36 per share for FY June 30, 2021

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green, extending the rally witnessed in the previous session, on the back od positive global cues. Wall Street ended higher in a late-summer, light volume rally on Tuesday as the FDA's full approval of a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and the absence of negative catalysts kept risk appetite alive. Asia-Pacific stocks mostly rose in early trade Wednesday as optimism continued to drive U.S. stocks. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Nifty, with a 74-point gain.

On Tuesday, the Sensex jumped 0.73 per cent and the Nifty ended the day with gains of 0.78 per cent.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Wipro

Wipro has been awarded a strategic multi-year contract to partner with E.ON in their digital transformation journey in the financial area. The company will open a new delivery center in Sherwood, Arkansas.

Tata Steel

Brickwork Ratings has upgraded the ratings for the unsecured non-convertible debentures/bond issues aggregating Rs 4000 crore of the company from BWR AA/Stable to BWR AA+/Stable.

Gillete India

Gillete India's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 36 per share for financial year ended June 30, 2021.

Centrum Capital

Centrum Capital's board has approved the transfer of the entire business of its two wholly owned material subsidiaries to its proposed step-down subsidiary through a slump sale.