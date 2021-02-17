Stocks To Watch: Bharti AIrtel, Adani Ports, Infosys

Adani Ports has completed the acquisition of Dighi Port for Rs 705 crore

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the red due to negative global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India, with an 88-points loss. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,239, lower by 88 points or 0.74 per cent on the Singapore Stock Exchange. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex had declined 49.96 points to 52,104.17 and Nifty shed 1.20 points to 15,313.50.

Stocks to watch in today's session (February 17, 2021)

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel's Board of Directors is scheduled to meet today i.e. February 17, 2021 to discuss future strategic plans and reorganization of shareholding framework of subsidiary company(ies) which may result in consolidation/ acquisition of shares of subsidiary company(ies).

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone

Adani Ports has completed the acquisition of Dighi Port for Rs 705 crore and would invest over Rs 10,000 crore in developing it as an alternate gateway to JNPT. This would enable APSEZ to service customers in Maharashtra and development in the Mumbai and Pune regions.

Infosys

Infosys McCamish Systems, a US-based subsidiary of Infosys BPM, has bought the business and underwriting platform from STEP Solutions Group LLC to ease the complexity of all types of insurance products such as Life, Annuity, and Health, for individuals and groups across North America. STEP Solutions Group LLC is an affiliate of the Dillon Kane Group LLC based in Chicago.

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland has invested Rs 18.66 crore, constituting 26 per cent of paid-up share capital, into Prathama Solarconnect Energy.

Nestle India

Nestle India reported a profit of Rs 483.3 crore in the December quarter as against Rs 472.6 crore a year ago. Its revenue during the period rose to Rs 3,432.6 crore from Rs 3,149.3 crore.