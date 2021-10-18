Stocks To Watch: HDFC Bank, Avenue Supermarts, Vodafone Idea, Route Mobile

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex had rallied 568.90 points or 0.94 per cent to close at 61,305.95.

New Delhi: The domestic stock markets are likely trade in green on Monday, building on the momentum witnessed last week. Trends on SGX Nifty also indicated a positive opening for the markets. The Nifty futures were trading at 18,445.20, 90.20 points or 90.20 per cent up, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex had rallied 568.90 points or 0.94 per cent to close at 61,305.95 and the Nifty jumped 176.70 points or 0.97 per cent to end at record closing high of 18,338.50.

Here Are Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

HDFC Bank: The private lender has reported an 18 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 9,096 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021. Total consolidated income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 41,436.36 crore from Rs 38,438.47 crore in July-September 2020.

Avenue Supermarts (Dmart): Avenue Suparmarts -- owner and operator of retail chain DMart -- has reported a net profit of Rs 418 crore on a consolidated basis for the September quarter, marking a growth of 110 per cent, compared to Rs 199 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Vodafone Idea: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified a fresh set of rules to settle the retrospective tax dispute with British telecom major Vodafone Plc. The new rule gives the telecom firm 45 days to approach the government for a settlement.

Route Mobile: Enterprise communication service provider Route Mobile has received shareholders' approval to raise Rs 2,000 crore through sale of securities, according to the company's regulatory filing. A majority of shareholders also approved increasing limits of foreign portfolio investments in the company.