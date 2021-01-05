Stocks To Watch: HDFC, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma has initiated Phase 2 clinical trial for a product to treat plaque psoriasis.

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the red, following negative cues from across the global front. The US markets had a weak closing overnight, Asian markets are edgy this morning and early trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India, with a 107-points loss. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 14,070, lower by 107 points or 0.9 per cent on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Here are few stocks to watch in Tuesday's trade (January 5, 2021):

HDFC

The individual loan business of the mortgage lender saw improvements during the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Disbursement growth over the corresponding quarter of the previous year was 26 per cent, HDFC said in a statement. For the nine months ended December 31, 2020, individual loan disbursements stood at 86 per cent of the levels in the corresponding period of the previous year, it added.

Bajaj Finance

The company's assets under management (AUM) stood at approximately Rs 143,700 crore as on December 31, 2020 compared to Rs 145,092 crore on December 31, 2019, Bajaj Finance said in a quarterly update. The AUM in Q3 FY21 grew by approximately Rs 7,700 crore as compared to Rs 9,559 crore in Q3 FY20.

Sun Pharma

The drug company has initiated Phase 2 clinical trial for a product to treat patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.