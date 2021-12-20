Stocks To Watch: Future Retail, Shriram Properties, Zomato, Tata Motors

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the domestic markets.

New Delhi: The domestic stock indices are expected to trade in red on Monday, taking cues from the global markets. Asian share markets fell and oil prices slid as surging Omicron Covid-19 cases triggered tighter curbs in Europe and threatened to swamp the global economy into the New Year. Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the markets back home. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures moved 0.69 per cent or 117.50 points down to 16,898.50.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had plunged 889.40 points or 1.54 per cent to settle at 57,011.74 on Friday; while the broader NSE Nifty had tanked 263.20 points or 1.53 per cent to close at 16,985.20.

Here Are Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

Future Retail: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has suspended its more than two-year-old approval for Amazon's deal to acquire stake in Future Coupons Pvt Ltd. and also imposed a Rs 202 crore penalty on the e-commerce giant for certain contraventions. This comes amid a legal battle between Amazon and Future Group over the latter's proposed Rs 24,713 crore-deal with Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL). Against this backdrop, Future Group had complained to the CCI.

Shriram Properties: The company will make its debut on the bourses on December 20. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 118 per share.

Zomato: The online food delivery platform has completed acquisition of 7.89 per cent of Bigfoot Retail Solutions (Shiprocket).

Tata Motors: Tata Motors and Maharashtra government has joined hands to support setting up of a registered vehicle scrapping facility (RVSF) in the state. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by the auto major and the state government to help set up the scrappage centre with a recycling capacity of up to 35,000 vehicles a year for end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles.

ITC: The company has bought 8.70 per cent equity stake in Mother Sparsh Baby Care, a D2C Ayurvedic and natural personal care brand.