Lupin, Eicher Motors, Bata India Among Stocks In Focus In Muhurat Session

Stock markets will open for one hour special trading session on occasion of Diwall to mark the beginning of Samvat 2078, the Hindu New Year. The special session is meant to give a window to investors to make trades on the auspicious day. The traditional business community open their books of accounts on Diwali.

Diwali Muhurat Trading Session: Here are the stocks to watch

Eicher Motors: The maker of popular Royal Enfield motorcycle on Wednesday reported net profit Rs 373.20 crore compared with Rs 343.34 crore in the same quarter last year, marking an increase of 9 per cent. Its revenue from operations advanced 5 per cent annually to Rs 2,216 crore.

Bata India: The country's leading shoe maker on Wednesday reported net profit of Rs 37 crore compared with loss of Rs 44.4 crore in the same quarter last year. Its revenue from operations advanced 67 per cent to Rs 614 crore versus Rs 368 crore in the same quarter last year.

Lupin: The Mumbai-based drug maker announced launch of authorized generic version of Antara Fenofibrate capsules, 30 mg and 90 mg, of Lupin Atlantis Holdings, S.A. Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lupin. Fenofibrate Capsules are indicated as adjunctive therapy to diet to reduce elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), total cholesterol (total-c), Triglycerides rrG) and apolopoprotein B (Apo B), and to increase high-density fipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C) in adult patients with primary hypercholesterolemla, Lupin said.

Uflex: The Delhi-based flexible packaging company reported net profit of Rs 171 crore versus Rs 222 crore in the same quarter last year.

Bharti Airtel: Government o Ghana completed takeover Airtel/Tigo joint venture.

Pfizer: The company reported net profit of Rs 143 crore compared with Rs 131 crore in the year ago period.