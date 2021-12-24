Stocks To Watch: Data Patterns, Indian Oil, GMR Infra, IndiGo

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a flat opening for the domestic markets.

New Delhi: The domestic stock indices are likely to trade cautiously on Friday amid mixed cues from the global markets. Asian shares edged higher as Japan's Nikkei was up 0.08 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI gained 0.49 per cent. On the flip side, the Shanghai Composite index fell as much as 0.80 per cent. Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a flat opening for the markets back home. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures moved 0.07 per cent or 12.50 points up to 17,210.80.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had jumped 384.72 points or 0.68 per cent to end at 57,315.28 on Thursday; while the broader NSE Nifty had advanced 117.15 points or 0.69 per cent to settle at 17,072.60.

Here Are Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

Data Patterns: Shares of the electronics solutions provider for defence and aerospace sector will make their debut at the exchanges today. The initial public offering (IPO) had received a massive response with subscriptions up to 119.62 times.

Banking shares: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the card-on-file (CoF) tokenisation deadline by six months to June 30, 2022, in view of various representations received from industry bodies. Card-on-file refers to card information stored by payment gateway and merchants to process future transactions. To put simply, tokenisation means the replacement of credit and debit cards details with an alternate code called a "token".

IOC: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has said that it will invest Rs 9,028 crore for laying a new crude oil pipeline from Mundra in Gujarat to Panipat in Haryana. The pipeline, which will have a capacity of 17.5 million tonnes per annum, will transport imported crude oil from the Gujarat coast to the firm's refinery in Haryana, the company said in a statement.

GMR Infrastructure: The company has received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for the restructuring plan involving the demerger of the non-airport business. GMR Infra on August 27, last year, had unveiled its plan to simplify the corporate holding structure and to attract sector-specific global investors.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo): Air France-KLM and IndiGo have entered into an extensive codeshare agreement. With the new partnership, Air France and KLM will offer their customers access to 25 new Indian destinations.

Tega Industries: The company's board has given in-principle approval for setting up an additional, larger plan in Chile, at an estimated cost of Rs 175 crore to cater to the growing Latin American market demand. The project needs to be implemented in 24 months.