Stocks To Watch: Coal India, Future Retail, IOB, Cadila Healthcare

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a slightly higher opening for the domestic indices.

New Delhi: The domestic stock markets are expected to trade cautiously on Thursday, taking cues from the global markets. Asian shares wobbled lower on Thursday, hurt by the U.S. dollar which continued to march higher as investors bet on interest rates rising more quickly in the United States than in other major economies such as Japan and the eurozone. Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a slightly higher opening for the markets back home. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures inched 0.09 per cent or 15.75 points up to 17,431.80.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had settled 323.34 points or 0.55 per cent lower at 58,340.99 on Wednesday; while the broader NSE Nifty had dived 88.30 points or 0.5 per cent to close at 17,415.05.

Here Are Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

Coal India: Coal India Ltd has said it could invest Rs 40,000-50,000 crore as capital expenditure over the next 4 to 5 years. The Rs 17,000 crore capital expenditure for the current fiscal is on track, CIL chairman Pramod Agrawal stated.

IOB: Indian Overseas Bank and Central Bank of India have informed the stock exchanges that there has been no information regarding the reported privatisation of the lenders. The Centre will introduce the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 in the Winter Session of Parliament.

Grasim Industries: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) sold a 2.02 per cent stake in the company via open market transactions, reducing shareholding to 9.83 per cent from 11.85 per cent earlier.

Future Retail: Amazon.com Inc has asked the Supreme Court to pause an expedited review of allegations that the US firm concealed information while seeking antitrust clearance for a 2019 deal with Future Group, news agency Reuters reported citing legal papers.

Cadila Healthcare: Pharmaceutical major Cadila has entered into an agreement with South Korea's Enzychem Lifesciences for its plasmid DNA vaccine to prevent Covid-19.