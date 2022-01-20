Stocks To Watch: Bajaj Auto, HCL Tech, SBI, Coal India

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a subdued opening for the domestic markets.

New Delhi: The domestic stock indices are likely to trade cautiously on Thursday amid muted cues from the global markets. Asian shares edged higher, shrugging off drops in Europe and on Wall Street overnight as China underscored its diverging monetary and economic picture by cutting benchmark mortgage rates. Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a subdued opening for the markets back home. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 53.30 points or 0.30 per cent to 17,920.80.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had slumped 656 points or 1.08 per cent to close at 60,099 on Wednesday, while the broader NSE Nifty had settled 175 points or 0.96 per cent lower at 17,938.

Here Are Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

Bajaj Auto: The company has reported a 17 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 1,430 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, on account of lower sales.

HCL Tech: HCL Technologies has appointed Accenture former executive Prabhakar Appana as senior vice-president and global head of its AWS Ecosystem business unit.

Tata Communications: The company has posted a 27.8 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 395.21 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

SBI: The government has approved a sanction of Rs 973.74 crore to the State Bank of India (SBI) as reimbursement related to the loan moratorium, implemented in 2020 amid the pandemic.

Coal India: State-owned CIL has said the actual coal despatch under the five e-auction windows increased by 31 per cent to 77.4 million tonnes (MTs) in the April-December period of this fiscal.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever, Biocon, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finserv are among the companies that will declare their respective quarterly numbers today.