Stocks To Watch: A2Z Infra Engineering, IRB Infra Developers, Ashok Leyland

The Indian equity benchmarks are set to open lower on Friday as indicated by Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange. The SGX Nifty futures fell 61 points or 0.4 per cent to 14,885. Meanwhile, most of the Asian markets were also trading with a negative bias as Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.9 per cent, Taiwan Weighted index declined 0.3 per cent, Shanghai Composite index tumbled 1.2 per cent South Korea's KOSPI dropped 0.3 per cent.

Here are stocks to watch in today's session:

A2Z Infra Engineering: Ace investor Shankar Sharma sold 12,13,091 shares of the company via bulk deals on the National Stock Exchange at an average price of Rs 4.35 per share, according to data on the National Stock Exchange.

IRB Infra Developers: Credit ratings agency Care Ratings on Thursday revised its rating on company's Rs 200 crore non-convertible debenture to 'A' from 'A+' maintaining stable outlook.

Ashok Leyland: Ashok Leyland's EV arm Switch Mobility Automotive Limited joined hands with Siemens to address the potential of the e-mobility market in India driven by a strong commitment to support zero emission mobility through lowest Total Cost of Ownership.