Stocks Of Adani Group Firms Climb In Morning Trade

Shares of Adani group firms continued to attract heavy demand in morning trade on Tuesday, with Adani Total Gas climbing nearly 20 per cent. All the 10 listed group companies were trading with sharp gains during the morning trade, defying a muted trend in the equity market.

Shares of Adani Total Gas zoomed 19.61 per cent, Adani Energy Solutions surged 13 per cent, Adani Power soared 8.46 per cent, Adani Green Energy jumped 7.84 per cent, Adani Enterprises climbed 7 per cent, Adani Wilmar went up by 6.86 per cent and NDTV advanced 6.42 per cent on the BSE.

Adani Ports gained 3.71 per cent, Ambuja Cements climbed 3.66 per cent and ACC went up by 2.86 per cent.

Stock prices of Adani group companies soared on Friday also as the Supreme Court heard and reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions seeking examination of allegations of fraud against the conglomerate.

On Friday, nine of the 10 listed group companies ended in the green, adding Rs 14,786 crore to their combined market capitalisation, stock exchange data showed.

Equity markets were closed on Monday for Guru Nanak Jayanti. In the broader equity market, the benchmark indices faced heavy volatile trends and were quoting between highs and lows.

