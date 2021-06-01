Sensex Rises Over 200 Points; Bajaj Auto, HDFC, Tata Motors Top Gainers

ITC has edged higher by 0.3 per cent ahead of March quarter results scheduled later in the day.

The domestic stock markets have opened firm, building on the gains witnessed in the previous session, on the back of positive global cues. At 9:35 am, the BSE Sensex was trading at 52,197.35, higher by 268.90 points or 0.52 per cent and the NSE Nifty was at 15,651.36, up 68.30 points or 0.42 per cent. The broader markets are also trading firm, with the BSE Midcap index and BSE Smallcap index gaining around 0.4 per cent each.

Asian markets were mixed in Tuesday morning as investors await the release of a private survey on Chinese manufacturing activity in May. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.11 per cent in morning trade, while the Topix index gained 0.17 per cent and South Korea's Kospi edged higher by 0.62 per cent.

On the stock-specific front, Bajaj Auto, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and SBI are the top gainers among BSE stocks; registering gains of 1.3-2.7 per cent each on the BSE. And ITC has edged higher by 0.3 per cent ahead of its March quarter results scheduled later in the day.

On the other hand, metal stocks are trading weak, with Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Hindalco shedding around a per cent each on the BSE.

The BSE market breadth is strong. Out of 2,456 stocks traded on the BSE, there are 1,635 advancing stocks as against 731 declines,