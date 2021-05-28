Sun Pharma Slides Over 4% Post March Quarter Results

At 11:00 am, Sun Pharma shares were trading at Rs 672.20, down 4.2 per cent, on the BSE.

Sun Pharma shares slid more than 4 per cent to Rs 676 in a firm market a day after the pharma company posted its March quarter results. Sun Pharma posted a net profit to Rs 894 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2021, which is a rise of 124 per cent compared to the same quarter last year. At 11:00 am, Sun Pharma shares were trading at Rs 672.20, down 4.2 per cent, on the BSE.

The company's consolidated sales from operations came in at Rs 8,431 crore, up 4.4 per cent over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) in the quarter under consideration were Rs 1,956.8 crore, up 56 per cent over last year's corresponding quarter.

The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty were higher by 0.4 per cent at the time.