Affle India To Acquire Latin America-Based Jampp; Stock Strengthens Over 1%

Affle India will acquire Latin America-based mobile marketing firm Jampp for an undisclosed amount. Jampp is a programmatic mobile advertising platform global platform that was started in Latin America (LATAM) in the year 2013 and is used by app marketers to drive repeat usage with existing users and acquire new users.

"Affle (India) Limited through its subsidiaries (Affle), today announced that it has approved 100 per cent acquisition of Jampp, a leading programmatic mobile marketing company," the digital advertising firm Affle said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges..

Meanwhile, Affle said it will hike its stake in indigenous social keyboard provider Bobble AI to 17.72 per cent. In August 2020, Affle had announced an 8 per cent stake acquisition in Bobble AI for Rs 19.8 crore.

At 12:00 pm, Affle India shares were trading higher by 1.18 per cent at Rs 5,268.50 on the BSE, as against a 0.5 per cent rise in the benchmark index.