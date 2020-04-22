Reliance Industries Shares Soar More Than 8% On Reliance Jio-Facebook Deal

At 10:35 am, the shares of Reliance Industries had gained more than 6.4 per cent on the BSE,

Reliance Industries soared more than 8 per cent to Rs 1,339 on the BSE after Facebook bought a 9.9 per cent stake in Reliance Jio, the telecom subsidiary of Reliance Industries for $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore), which is the largest investment for a minority stake by a tech company anywhere in the world. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals,

At 10:35 am, the shares of Reliance Industries were quoting at Rs 1,315, higher by Rs 79 or 6.4 per cent, on the BSE. The shares had opened at Rs 1,320 and have touched a low of Rs 1,300 and a high of Rs 1,339 thus far.

The mega deal will give the social media giant a foothold in the massive Indian market and help the Indian oil-to-telecom conglomerate to cut its debt significantly.

Reliance Jio, the fast-growing telecom carrier controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, began operations in late 2016. It provides telecom and digital services under brand Jio, and provides a connectivity platform to more than 38.8 crore subscribers.

The BSE Sensex had gained 316 points or 1 per cent and the Nifty had added 84 points or 0.9 per cent at the time.