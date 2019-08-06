Sensex Extends Gain, Surges Over 500 Points, Nifty Reclaims 11,000

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes extended gains in last hour of trade defying weak trend in global markets a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it will soon hold discussions with representatives of foreign portfolio investors, amid continuing overseas fund outflow from the markets following the decision to impose surcharge on certain class of such investors. The Sensex rose as much as 520 points and Nifty moved above important psychological level of 11,000.

Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty would hold discussions with representatives of Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) soon, the minister said.

Global stocks extended already substantial losses on Tuesday, after Washington tagged China a currency manipulator, shaking fragile investor sentiment in a rapid escalation of the US-China trade war.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday the government had determined that China is manipulating its currency, and that Washington would engage the International Monetary Fund to eliminate unfair competition from Beijing.

Back home, gains in today's session were led by buying interest in HDFC, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel.

As of 2:26 pm, the Sensex traded 503 points or 1.37 per cent higher at 37,203 and the Nifty 50 Index advanced 141 points or 1.3 per cent to 11,004.

All the 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE were trading higher led by the S&P BSE Capital Goods Index's 2.2 per cent gain.

Realty, metal, banking, telecom, industrials, finance and basic materials sector gauges also climbed between 1 and 1.9 per cent each.

Mid- and small-cap shares were outperforming their larger peers as the S&P BSE MidCap and SmallCap Indexes rose over 1 per cent each.

Indiabulls Housing Finance was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock rose 5.3 per cent to Rs 502. Tech Mahindra, Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro and Coal India were also among the gainers.

On the other hand, Zee Entertainment, Cupla, Power Grid, Wipro, Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto were among the losers.

The overall market breadth favoured buyers as 1,493 shares were advancing while 739 were trading higher on the BSE.

(With inputs from Reuters)

