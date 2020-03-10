Stock Markets To Be Shut For Holi On Tuesday

The domestic capital, debt and foreign exchange (forex) markets will remain shut on Tuesday for Holi.

The stock markets crashed by 5 per cent on Monday due to spiking coronavirus cases worldwide and plummeting crude oil prices. The S&P BSE ended the day at 35,635, weaker by 1,942 points or 5.1 per cent and the Nifty ended at 10,451, down 538 points or 4.9 per cent.

There was turmoil in oil markets after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing the selling prices of crude and pledging to unleash pent-up supply onto the market. Brent crude futures fell by as much as $14.25, or 31.5 per cent, to $31.02 a barrel, to mark the biggest percentage drop since January 17, 1991 at the start of the first Gulf War. To exacerbate matters, the International Energy Agency lowered its annual global demand forecast for the first time since 2009.

However, oil prices clawed back some ground to register gains of 6 per cent on Tuesday on hopes that the price war between the two oil manufacturing companies Saudi Arabia and Russia may not sustain in the long run.

Brent crude futures rose $2.31 or 6.7 per cent to $36.67 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude gained $1.79 or 5.8 per cent to $32.92 a barrel on Monday.