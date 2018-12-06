Sensex Closes 572 Points Lower, Nifty Holds 10,600

The IT and auto indices fell more than 2% each

Stock markets plunged 1.6 per cent on Thursday with the Sensex closing 572 points lower, a day after the Reserve Bank of India kept key lending rates and its policy stance unchanged. The 30-scrip BSE benchmark index finished at 35,312, after falling as much as 617 points - or 1.7 per cent - during the session. The broader Nifty dived 181 points to settle at 10,601 for the day. Both the indices recorded their lowest closing levels since November 22. An across-the-board selloff dragged the indices lower, with financials, IT and auto stocks leading the losses.

Top laggards on the 50-scrip index, Nifty, were Indiabulls Housing Finance, Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra and Tata Motors, finishing between 4 per cent and 6 per cent lower.

The Nifty IT - comprising technology stocks - fell 2.1 per cent while the Nifty Auto ended 2.2 per cent lower.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept interest rates unchanged and retained its 'calibrated tightening' stance on Wednesday as widely expected and took steps to persuade banks to lend more to help boost an economy that has lost some momentum.

The government, which has been at loggerheads with the central bank, said it welcomed the Monetary Policy Committee's assessment but it believed the "policy stance probably required calibration," suggesting it may be unhappy with the RBI retaining its tightening bias.

Analysts say the central bank's policy statement on Wednesday was broadly in line with Street expectations.

“Monetary policy outcome was in line with expectations, although there were some pockets who were expecting a CRR (cash reserve ratio) cut which did not happen," news agency Reuters cited Siddharth Sedani, head of equity advisory at Anand Rathi, as saying.

The central bank, however, lowered its inflation projection to 2.7-3.2 per cent by March-end from its prior view of 3.9-4.5 per cent.

Analysts expect nervousness in the markets to continue until key state election results due next week.

“While the recent rise was backed by several global factors such as developments in US-China trade talks and falling crude oil prices, investors are now reducing positions ahead of state election results,” AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital Markets, told NDTV.

