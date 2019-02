The Sensex has declined for eight sessions in a row

Domestic stock markets started Tuesday's session on a mixed note, a day after the central bank approved an interim dividend of Rs 28,000 crore to the government. The Sensex jumped as much as 199 points to 35,698 and the Nifty rose to 10,694, up 53 points from the previous close. Gains were led by banking, auto and metal stocks. However, weakness in IT counters kept the upside in check.