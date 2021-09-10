Share Market Holiday: BSE, NSE Shut Due To Ganesh Chaturthi

Normal trading will resume on Monday i.e. September 13 after the extended weekend

The BSE and NSE are closed for trading today i.e. September 10 on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrates the arrival of Ganesha to earth from Kailash Parvat. The elephant-headed Lord is considered as a symbol of good fortune, wisdom and intelligence.

The currency markets will also be shut for the day. However, the MCX will be closed only in the morning session from 9 am to 5 pm. Normal trading will resume on Monday i.e. September 13 after the extended weekend.

The benchmark indices ended on a subdued note on Thursday as gains in Bharti Airtel, Nestle India, TCS and Tata Steel were offset by losses in HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Titan. The Sensex ended 55 points higher at 58,305 and Nifty 50 index rose 16 points to close at 17,369.25.

The rupee strengthened for the first time in past four days to close higher by 18 paise at 73.58 against the US dollar.