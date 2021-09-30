Sensex, Nifty Likely To Have A Negative Opening

A 8:00 am, the Nifty futures were trading lower by 0.35 per cent on Singapore Stock Exchange

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the red, going by early indications from SGX Nifty. Asian markets have opened lower and trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the markets back home. A 8:00 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 17,658, lower by 47 points or 0.35 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

The markets are likely to be volatile during the day on account of September derivatives expiry.

On the global front, gains in defensive shares and Boeing helped the Dow and the S&P 500 index recover some lost ground on Wednesday after concerns over inflation and rising Treasury yields sparked one of Wall Street's worst selloffs this year.

The Dow Jones ended higher by 0.30 per cent at 34,402.29 and S&P 500 was up 0.16 per cent at 4,359.53; the Nasdaq Composite however ended down 0.26 per cent at 14,509.17.

Shares in Asia-Pacific traded lower on Thursday morning as investors reacted to the release of Chinese factory activity data for September. Nikkei 225 slipped 0.67 per cent, Topix declined 0.65 per cent and Kospi dipped 0.17 per cent.

On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex shed 254.33 points to 59,413.27 and the Nifty fell 37.30 points to 17,711.30.