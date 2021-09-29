Sensex, Nifty Poised To Open Weak On Negative Global Cues

At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading lower by 0.95 per cent on Singapore Stock Exchange

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the red in line with the negative trends in the global markets. Wall Street stocks ended sharply lower overnight, Asia-Pacific stocks fell on Wednesday morning and trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the markets back home. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 17,617, lower by 107 points or 0.95 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Asia-Pacific stocks fell in Wednesday morning trade following an overnight tumble on Wall Street. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 2.41 per cent, while the Topix index dropped 2.5 per cent and South Korea's Kospi declined 1.8 per cent.

Wall Street stocks ended sharply lower on Tuesday in a broad sell-off driven by rising US Treasury yields, deepening concerns over persistent inflation, and contentious debt ceiling negotiations in Washington.

The Dow Jones fell 1.63 per cent to 34,299.99; the S&P 500 lost 2.04 per cent at 4,352.63 and Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.83 per cent to 14,546.68.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex declined 410.28 points to 59,667.60 and the Nifty fell 106.50 points to 17,748.60.