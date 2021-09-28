Sensex, Nifty Likely To Have A Cautious Opening

At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 17,874, higher by 18 points, on Singapore Stock Exchange

The domestic stock markets are likely to open on a cautious note, going by early indications from SGX Nifty. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the Nifty, with a 18-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 17,874, higher by 18 points, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes ended lower on Monday with investors pivoting to value as tech shares, hurt by rising Treasury yields, weighed on equities in the quarter's final week.

The Dow Jones rose 71.37 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 34,869.37; the S&P 500 lost 12.37 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 4,443.11; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 77.73 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 14,969.97.

Stocks in Asia-Pacific largely declined in Tuesday morning trade, as various firms downgraded China's GDP forecasts. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.81 per cent. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.72 per cent while the Topix index shed 0.99 per cent. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia dipped 0.28 per cent.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex had closed higher by 29.41 points and the NSE Nifty had gained two points to 17,855.10.