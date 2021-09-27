Sensex, Nifty Likely To Have A Strong Opening

At 8:00 am, the Nifty futures were trading higher by 94 points on the Singapore Stock Exchange

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green, going by positive cues from SGX Nifty futures. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Nifty, with a 94-points gain. At 8:00 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 17,952, higher by 94 points, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On the global front, the Dow and S&P 500 edged higher on Friday and ended a turbulent week with slight increases, helped by gains in Tesla and Facebook that offset a tumble by Nike. The Dow Jones rose 33.18 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 34,798, the S&P 500 gained 6.5 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 4,455.48 and Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.55 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 15,047.70.

Asian shares got off to a cautious start on Monday as a jump in oil prices to three-year highs could inflame inflation fears and aggravate the recent hawkish turn by some major central banks. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, after three consecutive weeks of loss. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.4 per cent on hopes for further fiscal stimulus once a new prime minister is chosen.

The markets had a historic day on Friday as the BSE Sensex closed above the 60,000-mark for the first time. The BSE Sensex jumped 163.11 points to 60,048.47 and the Nifty rose 30.25 points to 17,853.20.