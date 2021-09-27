Sensex, Nifty Likely To Have A Strong Opening

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green, going by positive cues from SGX Nifty futures. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Nifty, with a 94-points gain. At 8:00 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 17,952, higher by 94 points, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.
On the global front, the Dow and S&P 500 edged higher on Friday and ended a turbulent week with slight increases, helped by gains in Tesla and Facebook that offset a tumble by Nike. The Dow Jones rose 33.18 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 34,798, the S&P 500 gained 6.5 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 4,455.48 and Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.55 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 15,047.70.
Asian shares got off to a cautious start on Monday as a jump in oil prices to three-year highs could inflame inflation fears and aggravate the recent hawkish turn by some major central banks. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, after three consecutive weeks of loss. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.4 per cent on hopes for further fiscal stimulus once a new prime minister is chosen.
The markets had a historic day on Friday as the BSE Sensex closed above the 60,000-mark for the first time. The BSE Sensex jumped 163.11 points to 60,048.47 and the Nifty rose 30.25 points to 17,853.20.