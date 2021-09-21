Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat; IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance Top Gainers

The benchmark indices have surrendered most of their early gains and turned flat on Tuesday afternoon, amid alternate bouts of buying and selling. The BSE Sensex has gyrated in a range of more than 500 points between an intra-day high of 58,779 and a low of 58,232 and is currently trading at 58,570.10, up 80 points or 0.1 per cent and the Nifty is at 17,430.10, up 34 points or 0.20 per cent.

The BSE Midcap index is also moving in tandem with largecap counterparts, registering gains of 0.20 per cent. The BSE Smallcap index has, however, shed 0.6 per cent.

Gains in IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv are being negated by losses in Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank

Asian stock markets are trading mixed and the European markets have opened in the green, in a sign of stability a day after the markets were roiled by fears that China's property giant Evergrande may default on its massive debt.