Sensex Rallies Over 400 Points; Hindustan Unilever, TCS Strong

The benchmark indices are trading firm on Thursday afternoon, ahead of weekly F&O expiry, on the back of strength in index heavyweights such as Hindustan Unilever, TCS and HDFC. The European indices, including the CAC, DAX and FTSE, have opened in the green, whereas the Asian markets are mixed. As of 2:00 pm, the BSE Sensex is at 57,747.34, higher by 409.75 points or 0.71 per cent and the NSE Nifty is at 17,204.75, up 127.36 points or 0.77 per cent. All the BSE sectoral indices are in the positive, with the exception of the auto and oil space.

The broader markets are also trading firm, with the BSE Midcap index and BSE Smallcap index gaining 0.7 per cent each.

In the currency markets, the rupee appreciated 6 paise to 73.02 against the U.S. dollar in early trading, tracking a positive trend in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund inflows. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 73.04 against the dollar and thereafter surged to 73.02.

In the primary market, the Vijaya Diagnostic Centre IPO is subscribed 35 per cent thus far, whereas the public offer of Ami Organics is oversubscribed 2.43 times on the second day of bidding. Both the IPOs will close on Friday.

On the stock-specific front, Hindustan Unilever, Dr Reddy's, TCS and Reliance Industries gained 1-2 per cent each on the BSE. IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Tata Steel are the other significant gainers in the BSE pack.

HDFC Life Insurance Company shares touched 52-week high of Rs 775.65 as the company's board will consider raising funds on September 3.

On the other hand, M&M, Bajaj Auto and Maruti Suzuki shed up to 1 per cent each on the BSE.

The BSE market breath is strong. Out of 3,293 shares traded on the BSE, there are 2,028 advancing shares as against 1,117 declines.