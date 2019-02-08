Sensex Falls Over 200 Points, Nifty Near 11,000; Tata Motors Plunges

Auto stocks, led by Tata Motors, dragged the markets lower

Domestic stock markets started Friday's session on a lower note with the Sensex falling over 200 points, tracking weakness in Asian peers. The Sensex fell as much as 212 points to touch 36,758 in early deals while the Nifty hit 11,006 on the downside, declining 62 points from its previous close. Auto stocks, led by Tata Motors, dragged the markets lower. Public sector banking stocks also weighed on the markets, despite a surprise reduction in key interest rates by the RBI the previous day.