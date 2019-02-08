NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Sensex Falls Over 200 Points, Nifty Near 11,000; Tata Motors Plunges

Shares in Tata Motors plunged a day after the carmaker reported its largest quarterly loss.

Market | | Updated: February 08, 2019 09:51 IST
Auto stocks, led by Tata Motors, dragged the markets lower

Domestic stock markets started Friday's session on a lower note with the Sensex falling over 200 points, tracking weakness in Asian peers. The Sensex fell as much as 212 points to touch 36,758 in early deals while the Nifty hit 11,006 on the downside, declining 62 points from its previous close. Auto stocks, led by Tata Motors, dragged the markets lower. Public sector banking stocks also weighed on the markets, despite a surprise reduction in key interest rates by the RBI the previous day.
Here are 10 things to know:
  1. At 9:46 am, the Sensex traded down 162 points or 0.4 per cent at 36,808 while the Nifty was at 11,028, down 41 points from the previous close. 
  2. Other than Tata Motors, which plunged a day after the carmaker reported its largest quarterly loss, top laggards on the 50-scrip index were Zee, Vedanta, Eicher Motors, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel, trading between 1 per cent and 1.7 per cent lower. 
  3. Tata Motors on Thursday posted a net its biggest quarterly loss, hurt by an impairment charge worth Rs 27,838 crore for its British luxury car business Jaguar Land Rover. Its net loss stood at Rs 26,993 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.
  4. Prominent laggards in the state-run banking pack included Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Union Bank of India, falling as much as 3.4 per cent and 4.8 per cent respectively.
  5. Jet Airways shares fell as much as 2.2 per cent, after the airline said four of its aircraft were grounded “due to non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors under lease agreements”.
  6. The Reserve Bank of India surprised the financial markets on Thursday by reducing the key interest rate by 0.25 per cent. The central bank also lowered its retail inflation forecast to 2.8 per cent for the last quarter of the current fiscal year on account of favourable factors including benign monsoon. 
  7. Equities in other Asian markets lost ground as investors worried about a broadening global economic slowdown, with sentiment not helped by the absence of any positive signs for a resolution in the US-China trade row. 
  8. Safe-haven government bonds benefited in the face of growing anxiety over the global outlook, with German long-term debt yields falling to their lowest in over two years.
  9. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.7 per cent, easing back from a four-month peak touched the previous day. The index was down 0.3 per cent on the week.
  10. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.8 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI retreated 1.2 per cent. Japan's Nikkei tumbled 1.6 per cent.

(With agency inputs)



