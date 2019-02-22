Sensex Dips Over 90 Points, Nifty Near 10,760

Top laggards on the Nifty were Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and L&T.

Domestic stock markets started Friday's session on a lacklustre note. The Sensex fell as much as 79 points to 35,818 in early trade, while the Nifty dipped to 10,763, down 26 points from the previous close. Weakness in banking and metal stocks dragged the markets lower, however gains in auto stocks provided some support. At 9:27 am, the Sensex traded 52.42 points lower at 35,845 and the Nifty was down 17 points at 10,772. Twenty three stocks on the Nifty traded lower as against 27 that rose.

At that time, top laggards on the Nifty were Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and L&T, down between 1 per cent and 3.7 per cent.

Equities in other Asian markets were flat following a fall on Wall Street, with a deteriorating global economic outlook outweighing more signs of progress in trade talks between China and the United States. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up less than 0.1 per cent, Australian shares gained 0.5 per cent and Japan's Nikkei stock index was 0.3 per cent lower.

Investors continue to closely watch high-level talks between US and Chinese trade negotiators in Washington, with little more than a week left before a US-imposed deadline for an agreement expires, triggering higher tariffs.

The Sensex and Nifty have risen for two consecutive days.

