Sensex Sheds 200 Points, Nifty Near 14,700 Amid Choppy Trading

The benchmark indices edged lower, amid bouts of choppiness, after opening at record highs as the market participants seemingly decided to take some money off the table post the Budget rally. The BSE Sensex touched a record high of 50,231.39 at opening bell, continuing with the rally that started on Budget Day, but was unable to sustain its gains. At 9:18 am, the BSE Sensex was at 49,773, lower by 30 points or 0.1 per cent and the NSE Nifty was at 14,,645, down 10 points. The broader markets were outperforming their larger peers, with the BSE Midcap index and BSE Smallcap index gaining nearly a per cent each.

On the IPO front,Home First Finance will make its market debut today. The company's Rs 1,154-crore initial public offering, which was open between January 21 and 25, was subscribed 27 times.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 6,181.56 crore and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 2,035.2 crore in the equity markets on February 2, provisional data available on the NSE. The S&P BSE Sensex had rallied 1,197.11 points or 2.46 per cent to 49,797.72 and NSE Nifty had climbed 366.70 points or 2.57 per cent to 14,647.90.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Nestle and HDFC Bank were the top Sensex laggards, slipping around 1 per cent each.

On the other hand, pharma stocks were witnessing buying interest. Dr Reddy's zoomed 4 per cent to top the gainers list among BSE Sensexx stocks. Cipla and Sun Pharma also gained 3 per cent and 2 per cent respectively. And Tata Motors extended its ongoing rally by another 2 per cent at Rs 330.

The BSE market breadth was strong. Out of 2,238 stocks traded on the BSE, there were 1,423 advancing stocks as against 708 declines.