Sensex Gains Over 250 Points, Nifty Above 11,000; Tech Mahindra Jumps - 10 Things To Know

Stock markets started Wednesday's session on a strong note, with the Sensex rising more than 250 points and the Nifty hitting 11,000 for the first time in more than four months. The 30-scrip index rose as much as 277 points to touch 36,894 in early trade, while the Nifty climbed 84 points to 11,018. Gains were led by buying in IT and media stocks. The Nifty had last crossed the 11,000 mark in intraday trade on October 1. At 9:55 am, the Sensex traded 265 points higher at 36,882 while the Nifty was at 11,012, up 77 points from the previous close.