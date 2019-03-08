Sensex, Nifty Halt Four-Day Winning Streak As Metal, IT Shares Fall

Domestic equity benchmarks snapped their four-day winning streak dragged by weakness in information technology, metal and capital goods shares. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.15 per cent or 54 points to close at 36,671 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index dropped 0.21 per cent or 23 points to end at 11,035. The benchmarks opened on a weak note mirroring weak Asian markets after data showed Chinese exports contracting by a fifth, deepening fears for the world economy and pushing global equities to three-week troughs.

Chinese stocks plunged more than 4 per cent in their worst day in five months while Japan's Nikkei. closed 2 per cent lower, news agency Reuters reported.

Back home, eleven of 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE ended on lower led by the S&P BSE Metal Index's 1.57 per cent decline. Information technology, capital goods and industrial indexes also dropped over 0.5 per cent each. On the flipside, S&P BSE Utilities Index was top gainer, up 1.09 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares were little changed in today's session as the S&P BSE MidCap and S&P BSE SmallCap indexes ended 0.08 per cent lower.

Tata Motors was the top loser from Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock fell 4.54 per cent to Rs 180.70. Wipro, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Hindalco and Vedanta were also among the losers. On the other hand, NTPC, GAIL, Eicher Motors, UltraTech Cement, UPL and Bajaj Auto were also among the gainers.

The overall market breadth was marginally negative as 1,432 shares ended lower while 1,210 closed higher on the BSE.