Sensex Rallies Over 500 Points, Nifty Above 17,800; Titan Soars Over 8%

Maruti Suzuki, M&M and Reliance Industries have gained over a per cent each on the BSE

The domestic stock markets have opened on a strong note, post the losses in the previous session, on the back of positive global cues. Wall Street had a positive closing overnight and Asian markets had a positive opening across the board. At 9:18 am, the BSE Sensex was trading at 59,662.250, higher by 480 points or 0.80 per cent and the NSE Nifty was at 17,782.75, up 140 points or 0.78 per cent. All the sectoral indices are trading in the green, with auto, realty and power indices gaining 1-3 per cent each.

The broader markets are also trading firm, with the BSE Midcap index and the BSE Smallcap index gaining around a per cent each.

Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Thursday morning, with Hong Kong stocks leading gains. The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 1.43 per cent, while the Topix index climbed 0.66 per cent and South Korea's Kospi advanced 1.09 per cent.

Wall Street rebounded on Wednesday after the top US Senate Republican backed an extension of the U.S. debt ceiling and Russia calmed volatile natural gas markets in Europe. The Dow Jones rose 0.3 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.41 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.47 per cent.

On the stock-specific front, Titan has soared more than 8 per cent to top the gainers list on the BSE. Auto stocks are also in the limelight, with Maruti Suzuki and M&M gaining around a per cent each. And index heavyweight Reliance Industries has gained over a per cent.

There are no losers among the BSE stocks.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)