Sensex, Nifty Likely To Have A Gap-Up Opening

At 7:30 a,m, the Nifty futures were trading higher by 0.89 per cent on Singapore StockExchange

The domestic stock markets are likely to open strong, post the losses in the previous session, on the back of positive global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the index in India, with a 144-points gain. At 7:30 a,m, the Nifty futures were trading at 17,772, higher by 144 points or 0.89 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Thursday morning trade, with Hong Kong stocks leading gains. The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 1.43 per cent, while the Topix index climbed 0.66 per cent and South Korea's Kospi advanced 1.09 per cent..

Wall Street rebounded on Wednesday after the top US Senate Republican backed an extension of the U.S. debt ceiling and Russia calmed volatile natural gas markets in Europe. The Dow Jones rose 0.3 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.41 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.47 per cent.

On October 6, the BSE Sensex fell 555.15 points to 59,189.73 and the Nifty declined 176.30 points to 17,646.