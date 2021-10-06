Stocks To Watch: Bharti Airtel, NMDC, Vedanta

Jindal Steel and Power has reported its highest ever quarterly steel sales in second quarter

The domestic stock markets are likely to open marginally lower, post the rally witnessed in the previous session. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a mildly negative opening for the markets back home. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 17,791, lower by 27 points or 0.15 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Wall Street rallied on Tuesday ahead of U.S. payrolls data on Friday that could reveal the Federal Reserve's next move on tapering its support to the economy. The Dow Jones rose 0.92 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.05 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.25 per cent.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel has conducted India's first 5G trial in Bhaipur Bramanan village, located on the outskirts of Delhi-NCR region. Meanwhile, its rights entitlements were locked at the upper circuit of 40 per cent at Rs 204.50 on the BSE on Tuesday, the first day of listing.

NMDC

NMDC has fixed new prices for ore, setting the lump ore prices at Rs 5,950 per tonne and fines prices at Rs 4,760 per tonne.

Jindal Steel and Power

Jindal Steel and Power has reported its highest ever quarterly steel sales during the second quarter of this fiscal. JSPL's Steel sales volume surged 32 per cent q-o-q and 10 per cent y-o-y to hit a record of 2.13 million tonnes during the quarter.

Vedanta

Vedanta Group will look to bid for buying the government's stake in Hindustan Copper when the state-owned firm is put up for privatization, its billionaire founder Anil Agarwal said.