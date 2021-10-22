Sensex, Nifty Likely To Have A Positive Opening; Reliance Industries To Be In Focus

At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 18,272, higher by 27 points, on Singapore Stock Exchange

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the positive, post the downturn seen in the past threee sessions, going by early indications from SGX Nifty trading. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 18,272, higher by 27 points, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly rose in Friday morning trade, as shares of China Evergrande Group surged in Hong Kong following media reports that the embattled developer is set to pay off a coupon payment on a dollar-denominated bond. The Nikkei 225 rose 0.82 per cent, Topix index gained 0.52 per cent and South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.05 per cent.

Global stock indexes mostly climbed and the S&P 500 posted a record closing high on Thursday, helped by gains in consumer discretionary and technology shares. The S&P 500 gained 0.30 per cent and Nasdaq Composite added 0.62 per cent. However, the Dow Jones fell 0.02 per cent.

On the earnings front, Reliance Industries will declare its September quarter results later in the day. HDFC Life Insurance, Yes Bank, Federal Bank and Hindustan Zinc will also announce their Q2 numbers today. And ICICI Bank will report its quarterly earnings on Saturday.

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex slipped 336.46 points to 60,923.50 and the NSE Nifty declined 88.50 points to 18,178.10.